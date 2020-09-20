Ecco i dati dell’Affluenza in Puglia alle ore 19 di oggi 20 settembre 2020:
|Comuni
|% ore 12
|Domenica
% ore 19
|% ore 23
|Lunedì
% ore 15
|TARANTO
|29 su 29
|11,88
|27,13
|–
|–
|AVETRANA
|10,97
|23,92
|–
|–
|CAROSINO
|10,75
|25,29
|–
|–
|CASTELLANETA
|12,05
|27,30
|–
|–
|CRISPIANO
|11,64
|26,20
|–
|–
|FAGGIANO
|11,87
|24,80
|–
|–
|FRAGAGNANO
|11,61
|27,47
|–
|–
|GINOSA
|9,86
|23,97
|–
|–
|GROTTAGLIE
|10,14
|22,82
|–
|–
|LATERZA
|17,08
|45,56
|–
|–
|LEPORANO
|12,39
|27,47
|–
|–
|LIZZANO
|10,76
|26,63
|–
|–
|MANDURIA
|14,25
|36,63
|–
|–
|MARTINA FRANCA
|12,83
|29,23
|–
|–
|MARUGGIO
|12,79
|29,23
|–
|–
|MASSAFRA
|11,77
|27,98
|–
|–
|MONTEIASI
|11,96
|28,48
|–
|–
|MONTEMESOLA
|14,88
|38,13
|–
|–
|MONTEPARANO
|11,42
|29,68
|–
|–
|MOTTOLA
|9,17
|24,75
|–
|–
|PALAGIANELLO
|10,03
|23,59
|–
|–
|PALAGIANO
|12,21
|25,51
|–
|–
|PULSANO
|13,05
|27,62
|–
|–
|ROCCAFORZATA
|13,96
|30,33
|–
|–
|SAN GIORGIO IONICO
|10,06
|24,66
|–
|–
|SAN MARZANO DI SAN GIUSEPPE
|10,23
|27,88
|–
|–
|SAVA
|10,66
|24,67
|–
|–
|STATTE
|10,76
|23,68
|–
|–
|TARANTO
|11,95
|25,39
|–
|–
|TORRICELLA
|13,21
|32,96
|–
|–
