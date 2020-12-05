Foto Archivio, temporale su Taranto visto da Grottaglie

Diffusa un’ALLERTA GIALLA per il 5 dicembre 2020 ed ALLERTA ARANCIONE per il 6 dicembre 2020.

Sabato 05 dicembre 2020
Precipitazioni: assenti o non rilevanti
Nevicate: nessun fenomeno significativo
Temperature: nessuna variazione di rilievo
Venti: da forti a burrasca sud-orientali, con rinforzi di burrasca forte
Mari: molto mossi, ma con moto ondoso in aumento
Domenica 06 dicembre 2020
Precipitazioni: da sparse a diffuse, anche a carattere di rovescio o temporale, con quantitativi cumulati generalmente moderati
Nevicate: nessun fenomeno significativo
Temperature: massime in generale e sensibile diminuzione
Venti: da burrasca a burrasca forte sud-orientali, in attenuazione nel corso della mattinata
Mari: agitati Ionio ed Adriatico
Tendenza per lunedì 07 dicembre 2020
Previsioni: prevalenza di spazi di sereno
Tendenza per martedì 08 dicembre 2020
Previsioni: nuovo deciso peggioramento con fenomenologia diffusa, eccezion fatta per le aree ioniche peninsulari dove le condizioni saranno più asciutte
Tendenza per mercoledì 09 dicembre 2020
Previsioni: cielo in prevalenza molto nuvoloso, con associate deboli piogge sparse

POST CORRELATIDi più dello stesso autore