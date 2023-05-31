Foto Archivio, temporale su Taranto visto da Grottaglie
Bomba d’acqua su Grottaglie all’uscita delle scuole, solite difficoltà dei genitori dovute al temporale. Si segnalano alcune zone di Grottaglie senza energia elettrica (seguono aggiornamenti).

