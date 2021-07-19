Bomba d’acqua su Grottaglie

Una vera e propria bomba d’acqua si è abbattuta su Grottaglie: un fortissimo temporale ha scaricato tantissima pioggia. Presente anche grandine. Agricoltori preoccupati.

