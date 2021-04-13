Campagna di vaccinazione nell’hub di Grottaglie. Sindaco: “Anche senza prenotazione”

Da
Redazione
-
211
Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Il primo cittadino spiega come sta andando la vaccinazione a Grottaglie e indica la novità per vaccinarsi anche senza prenotazione. Nel video spiega a chi è rivolto e come.

Pubblicità in concessione a Google
Pubblicità in concessione a Google