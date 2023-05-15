Pubblicità in concessione a Google
Home Grottaglie Politica Cosimo Ciura confermato sindaco di Monteiasi

Cosimo Ciura confermato sindaco di Monteiasi

Da
Redazione
-
374
Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Con quasi il 63% Cosimo Ciura si conferma sindaco della cittadina di Monteiasi.

Pubblicità in concessione a Google
Pubblicità in concessione a Google
© Copyright 1999 - 2023 - Gir Grottaglieinrete
error: Content is protected !!