Covid a Grottaglie. Parrucchieri e Centri Estetici chiusi. Ciro Dubla

Da
Redazione
-
645
Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Carlo Caprino incontra in video Ciro Dubla. Con lui il punto sull’ultimo anno che ha visto, tra le tante attività penalizzate, misure restrittive e chiusure anche per Parrucchieri e Centri Estetici.

Pubblicità in concessione a Google
Pubblicità in concessione a Google