Covid e Natale: “Pronti per partire? Ecco alcuni consigli”

Carlo Caprina pronto per partire come molti di noi: dalla Puglia verso altre mete. In questo video ci da alcuni consigli e ci spiega come preparaci al meglio per il viaggio.

