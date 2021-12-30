Covid Villa Castelli: aumentano i casi, “Siamo a 50”

Da
Redazione
-
195
Pubblicità in concessione a Google

“Aumentano i casi anche a Villa Castelli, sono 50 i positivi” a dichiararlo è il sindaco con un video sui social in cui informa la comunità sullo scenario pandemico.

Pubblicità in concessione a Google

 

Pubblicità in concessione a Google