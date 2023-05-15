Pubblicità in concessione a Google
Home Grottaglie Politica Francesco Leo è il nuovo sindaco di San Marzano di San Giuseppe

Da
Redazione
-
725
Con quasi il 60% Francesco Leo è il nuovo sindaco di San Marzano di San Giuseppe.

