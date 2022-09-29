mensa
foto: Fotolia
Il Comune di Grottaglie informa che il 3 ottobre partirà il servizio di Mensa Scolastica.

Ad usufruirne saranno le famiglie che hanno già presentato la domanda secondo le modalità previste.

