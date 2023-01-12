Grottaglie prepara la grande Foc’ra di San Ciro 2023. Grande attesa

Da
Redazione
-
973
Carlo Caprino ci porta alla scoperta dell’allestimento della grande pira in onore del santo alessandrino compatrono della città delle ceramiche e delle uve.

