I cacciatori di Grottaglie donano uova di cioccolata e biscotti

Da
Redazione
-
340
Carlo Caprino incontra i cacciatori dell’Associazione Libera Caccia di Grottaglie con l’azienda Divella hanno donato uova di cioccolata e biscotti per la comunità di Grottaglie. Gli stessi sono stati distribuiti a cura del settore Servizi Sociali.
