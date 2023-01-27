Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Macabro rinvenimento: cadavere carbonizzato in provincia di Taranto

Da
Redazione
-
2227
Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Il corpo senza vita di un uomo è stato trovato carbonizzato nella sua auto, nelle campagne di Ginosa (Taranto). (Seguono aggiornamenti)

Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Pubblicità in concessione a Google
© Copyright 1999 - 2021 - Gir Grottaglieinrete
error: Content is protected !!