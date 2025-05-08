Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Vatican City – A Historic Moment Unfolds.

The Vatican chimneys have spoken: white smoke signals the election of a new Pope. As the smoke rose into the Roman sky, thousands of pilgrims and visitors in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers, knowing that the College of Cardinals had reached a decision.

Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Now, the world watches and waits.

New Pope

The identity of the new Pope remains a mystery—for now. All eyes are fixed on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where the cardinal protodeacon will soon appear to deliver the traditional announcement: “Habemus Papam.”

This iconic declaration, followed by the name and chosen title of the new leader of the Catholic Church, marks a turning point in the history of the faith. The atmosphere is electric yet solemn, filled with anticipation and emotion.

From the faithful gathered in the square to millions watching online and on television, the question remains the same: Who is the new Pope? What name will he choose, and what message will he share with the world in his first public appearance?

As the Vatican prepares for the first words of the new pontiff, the Church—and the world—stand ready to welcome its new spiritual guide.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates and full coverage of this monumental event.