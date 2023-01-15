foto Ciro Quaranta (ciroquaranta.it) per LaFocra.it
Tutto pronto per l’avvio dei grandi festeggiamenti per San Ciro a Grottaglie: oggi pomeriggio la prima processione, la venerata immagine del santo sarà traslata dai Paolotti alla Chiesa Matrice.

