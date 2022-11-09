Un vecchio sismografo, ancora in uso, riporta su uno dei tracciati il terremoto che oggi ha colpito le coste dell'Austalia di magnitudo 6.9 della scala Richter, nella sala sismica dell' Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia a Roma oggi 10 maggio 2011. ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
Un terremoto di magnitudo Ml 5.7 è stato registrato dalla Rete Sismica Nazionale alle ore 07:07 italiane di oggi, 09 novembre 2021. L’epicentro è stato localizzato in mare ad una distanza di circa 30 km do distanza dalla Costa Marchigiana nella provincia di Pesaro Urbino.  La città di Fano dista circa 31 km, il capoluogo Pesaro circa 35 km dall’epicentro. La profondità ipocentrale dell’evento è circa 7 km.

