Il sindaco di Grottaglie ha informato la cittadinanza sulle nuove indicazioni circa la somministrazione della seconda dose di Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) che, si legge nella nota riportata in basso e pubblicata da D’Alò sui social, sarà riprogrammata nuovamente per chi preferisce non recarsi presso il Centro Commerciale e vuole effettuarla presso l’HUB cittadino.

