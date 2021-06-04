Stupenda Taranto, si apre il Ponte Girevole: emozionante, i Catamarani del SailGp attraversano il Canale Navigabile

Pubblicità in concessione a Google
La parata di apertura di SailGP: puro entusiasmo! (video Ecosistema Taranto)
Pubblicità in concessione a Google
Pubblicità in concessione a Google
La parata di apertura di SailGP: puro entusiasmo! (video Ecosistema Taranto)
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.