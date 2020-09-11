Ultim’Ora COVID: Domani 70/80 tamponi a Villa Castelli. “Saranno fatti in riservatezza, nella Chiesa Vecchia”. Attivato il COC

Il Sindaco Giovanni Barletta spiega in un video sui social cosa avverrà domani.

