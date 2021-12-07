Pubblicità in concessione a Google
Il sindaco di Manduria informa la Cittadinanza che con Ordinanza del Sindaco n. 264 in data 7.12.2021 è stato disposto l’OBBLIGO di indossare la “mascherina” anche all’aperto dal 7 dicembre 2021 al 9 gennaio 2022

SCARICA L’ORDINANZA in PDF QUI

