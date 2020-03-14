La situazione in Italia: 14 marzo 2020, ore 18.00

  • 21157 i casi totali, le persone attualmente positive sono 17750, 1441 deceduti e 1966 guariti.

Tra i 17750 positivi:

  • 7860 si trovano in isolamento domiciliare
  • 8372 ricoverati con sintomi
  • 1518 in terapia intensiva

