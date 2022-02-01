Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Ultim’ora: Sparatoria a Taranto

Da
Redazione
-
7639
Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Alcuni colpi di arma da fuoco sarebbero stati esplosi al quartiere Tamburi, a poca distanza dalla statale 172. E’ quanto segnala Antenna Sud. (A breve aggiornamenti)

Pubblicità in concessione a Google

Pubblicità in concessione a Google
© Copyright 1999 - 2021 - Gir Grottaglieinrete
error: Content is protected !!